Gujarat Man Convicted in ISI Conspiracy Case

A man from Gujarat, Rajakbhai Kumbhar, has been convicted by a special NIA court for conspiring with Pakistan-backed ISI agents to carry out terrorist activities in India, as per an official statement on Wednesday.

Convicted under multiple counts of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Kumbhar received a maximum sentence of six years of rigorous imprisonment. His conviction follows that of Md Rashid of Uttar Pradesh, who was originally charged by the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The investigation revealed that Kumbhar, in a conspiracy with Rashid, provided financial support in exchange for sensitive photographs sent by Rashid to ISI agents. The case was registered by NIA in 2020, with further charge sheets filed in 2021.

