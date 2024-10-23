Left Menu

Binance Exec Tigran Gambaryan Released for Medical Treatment

A Nigerian court has released Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive, to seek medical treatment abroad after the withdrawal of money laundering charges. The case against Binance continues, while tax evasion charges still stand. Gambaryan, detained since February, denies all allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:39 IST
A Nigerian court has granted the release of Tigran Gambaryan, a senior Binance executive, following the withdrawal of money laundering charges in order for him to seek medical treatment abroad. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officially dropped the charges in an Abuja courtroom on Wednesday.

The EFCC will persist in its pursuit of the money laundering case against Binance, apart from Gambaryan. Having been detained in Nigeria since late February at Kuje prison, Gambaryan and Binance are accused of laundering over $35 million, charges they both deny.

While money laundering charges against Gambaryan are dissolved, separate tax evasion allegations against Binance, the world's foremost crypto exchange, remain active. An EFCC lawyer cited diplomatic efforts as a factor in securing Gambaryan's release, aligning with appeals from his wife concerning his deteriorating health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

