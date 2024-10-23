Israeli Defense Strategy Against Iran Revealed

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant underscored the importance of strategic preparation for military operations in Iran during a visit to an air force base on Wednesday. He suggested that after a potential strike, both Israelis and the international community would recognize the depth of these preparations and Israel's readiness.

Gallant's remarks were made in a video statement, where he highlighted the meticulous planning and arrangements involved in preparing for such an operation.

Israel has previously stated its intent to respond to Iran's substantial missile assault on October 1, indicating retaliation could be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)