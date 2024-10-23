Britain and Germany Forge Landmark Defence Pact Amid Growing Security Concerns
Britain and Germany signed a significant defence pact aimed at enhancing cooperation on NATO’s eastern flank and developing advanced weaponry. Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, the agreement marks the first formal defence cooperation accord between the two nations. Key developments include increased military collaboration and a new artillery factory in Britain.
Britain and Germany have signed a landmark defence agreement, strengthening their military collaboration in response to growing tensions in Ukraine. The pact was finalized on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for European self-reliance in defence.
This unprecedented cooperation includes plans to develop advanced weapon systems with greater range and accuracy, surpassing existing long-range missiles such as the Storm Shadow.
Additionally, the agreement will see Germany stationing planes in Scotland to help protect the North Atlantic, collaborate on armed vehicles and drones, and equip Sea King helicopters for Ukraine with modern missile systems.
