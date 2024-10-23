Left Menu

Deadly Attack Shakes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters

On Wednesday, a deadly attack struck the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara. Reports showed an explosion and gunfire exchange at the site. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed casualties and injuries, while the cause remains under investigation. TUSAS is prominent in Turkey's defense industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:09 IST
Deadly Attack Shakes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly assault unfolded on Wednesday at the heart of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, as reports showed a loud explosion and exchanges of gunfire. The violent incident led to tragic casualties, confirmed Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya via social media platform X.

The attack left the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan rocked, with emergency services rushing to the scene. The specifics behind the explosion and ensuing gunfire are still unknown, though speculation includes the possibility of a suicide attack, according to some media outlets.

Television footage revealed a damaged gate and chaotic scenes in a nearby parking lot. TUSAS, a key player in Turkey's defense sector, is known for developing KAAN, the nation's first indigenous combat aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024