Deadly Attack Shakes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters

A deadly assault unfolded on Wednesday at the heart of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, as reports showed a loud explosion and exchanges of gunfire. The violent incident led to tragic casualties, confirmed Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya via social media platform X.

The attack left the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan rocked, with emergency services rushing to the scene. The specifics behind the explosion and ensuing gunfire are still unknown, though speculation includes the possibility of a suicide attack, according to some media outlets.

Television footage revealed a damaged gate and chaotic scenes in a nearby parking lot. TUSAS, a key player in Turkey's defense sector, is known for developing KAAN, the nation's first indigenous combat aircraft.

