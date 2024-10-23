Israel's Strategic Responses: A Show of Strength

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a firm statement to the Air Force crews, indicating that Israel's impending strike on Iran will showcase its military prowess. Gallant's remarks came in response to Iran's recent missile attack.

Israel has been on high alert following Iran's second direct attack in six months, which involved firing 200 ballistic missiles. Gallant assured the Air Force that the world will witness the thorough preparations and strength of Israel's forces post-strike.

While tensions simmer, Israel intensifies operations against Palestinian militants and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stresses the need for de-escalation to prevent further conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)