Modi and Xi's Landmark Bilateral Talks: Paving the Path to Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years. Both leaders emphasized the importance of a 'peaceful and stable' relationship, focusing on resolving the eastern Ladakh border row and maintaining tranquility along the LAC.
In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping convened for their first structured bilateral talks in almost half a decade. The leaders concurred on the importance of nurturing a 'peaceful and stable' relationship, emphasizing maturity and mutual respect.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the necessity of ensuring that boundary-related disagreements do not disturb peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both leaders recognized the pivotal role of special representatives in resolving border issues and maintaining tranquility.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed plans to schedule a meeting of these representatives soon. Modi and Xi aim to enhance strategic communication, stabilize bilateral relations, and positively impact regional and global peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
