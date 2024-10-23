Left Menu

Modi and Xi's Landmark Bilateral Talks: Paving the Path to Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years. Both leaders emphasized the importance of a 'peaceful and stable' relationship, focusing on resolving the eastern Ladakh border row and maintaining tranquility along the LAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:34 IST
Modi and Xi's Landmark Bilateral Talks: Paving the Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping convened for their first structured bilateral talks in almost half a decade. The leaders concurred on the importance of nurturing a 'peaceful and stable' relationship, emphasizing maturity and mutual respect.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the necessity of ensuring that boundary-related disagreements do not disturb peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both leaders recognized the pivotal role of special representatives in resolving border issues and maintaining tranquility.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed plans to schedule a meeting of these representatives soon. Modi and Xi aim to enhance strategic communication, stabilize bilateral relations, and positively impact regional and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024