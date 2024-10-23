Former Minister Urges Compensation for Maharashtra Farmers

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday emphasized the need for prompt governmental compensation to farmers in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, severely impacted by heavy rainfall.

In his communication to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Prabhu, who has a longstanding connection with these regions as a four-term Member of Parliament, expressed his deep commitment to the welfare of the farming community.

He highlighted the extensive crop damage caused by adverse weather conditions this year, urging immediate governmental intervention to aid the financially distressed farmers through compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)