Hezbollah Loses Key Leader, Future Leadership in Question

Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah leader and relative of Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Safieddine had been managing Hezbollah's military and administrative functions and was expected to succeed Nasrallah. His death is a significant blow to Hezbollah's leadership amid ongoing Israeli operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:07 IST
  • Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, a prominent Hezbollah official and anticipated successor to the late Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to Hezbollah's announcement on Wednesday. The group confirmed that Safieddine perished in this attack.

Safieddine had been helping to manage Hezbollah alongside Naim Qassem since Nasrallah's assassination. Though no official appointment had been confirmed, Safieddine was a key figure expected to become the group's next secretary general. He was closely related to Nasrallah and played significant roles within Hezbollah's Jihad Council, overseeing military operations, and served as head of its executive council, managing financial and administrative affairs.

His military and public leadership were critical during a prolonged period of hostilities with Israel. His death further debilitates Hezbollah's leadership amid ongoing Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, particularly affecting Hezbollah territories in the south, eastern Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut as the group battles Israeli incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

