NATO Pledges Support After Deadly Ankara Attack
NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, affirmed the alliance's support for Turkey following a deadly attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries. Expressing deep concern over casualties in Ankara, Rutte condemned terrorism and confirmed that NATO is closely monitoring the situation.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared the alliance's unwavering support for Turkey after a deadly attack targeted the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries, a pivotal defense company in Ankara.
In a statement, Rutte expressed deep concern over the reported casualties and reaffirmed NATO's solidarity with Turkey. "NATO stands with our Ally Turkey," he posted on X, condemning terrorism in all its manifestations.
The alliance is keenly observing the developments as the situation unfolds, underscoring its commitment to monitor any escalations closely.
