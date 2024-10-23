NATO Pledges Support After Deadly Ankara Attack

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared the alliance's unwavering support for Turkey after a deadly attack targeted the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries, a pivotal defense company in Ankara.

In a statement, Rutte expressed deep concern over the reported casualties and reaffirmed NATO's solidarity with Turkey. "NATO stands with our Ally Turkey," he posted on X, condemning terrorism in all its manifestations.

The alliance is keenly observing the developments as the situation unfolds, underscoring its commitment to monitor any escalations closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)