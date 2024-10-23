Left Menu

Justice Sought in Tragic West Bengal Case: The Search for Accountability

A seven-year-old girl was found dead and allegedly raped in Alipurduar, West Bengal. The suspect, caught near the India-Nepal border, was seen with her in CCTV footage. Police have detained two of his associates. The incident follows previous protests over similar crimes in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:19 IST
Justice Sought in Tragic West Bengal Case: The Search for Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic case has unfolded in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, where a seven-year-old girl has been found dead, allegedly raped and murdered. Local police have arrested one suspect and detained two others believed to be involved in the crime.

The girl was missing since October 15, with her body being recovered a week later in Jaigaon. The police say CCTV footage revealed her last moments with a 50-year-old suspect from her locality. He was apprehended near the India-Nepal border.

The suspect faces serious charges, including kidnapping and murder, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This disturbing incident has sparked protests in the area, echoing recent unrest over similar cases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024