Justice Sought in Tragic West Bengal Case: The Search for Accountability

A tragic case has unfolded in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, where a seven-year-old girl has been found dead, allegedly raped and murdered. Local police have arrested one suspect and detained two others believed to be involved in the crime.

The girl was missing since October 15, with her body being recovered a week later in Jaigaon. The police say CCTV footage revealed her last moments with a 50-year-old suspect from her locality. He was apprehended near the India-Nepal border.

The suspect faces serious charges, including kidnapping and murder, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This disturbing incident has sparked protests in the area, echoing recent unrest over similar cases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)