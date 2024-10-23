Justice Sought in Tragic West Bengal Case: The Search for Accountability
A seven-year-old girl was found dead and allegedly raped in Alipurduar, West Bengal. The suspect, caught near the India-Nepal border, was seen with her in CCTV footage. Police have detained two of his associates. The incident follows previous protests over similar crimes in the state.
- Country:
- India
A tragic case has unfolded in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, where a seven-year-old girl has been found dead, allegedly raped and murdered. Local police have arrested one suspect and detained two others believed to be involved in the crime.
The girl was missing since October 15, with her body being recovered a week later in Jaigaon. The police say CCTV footage revealed her last moments with a 50-year-old suspect from her locality. He was apprehended near the India-Nepal border.
The suspect faces serious charges, including kidnapping and murder, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This disturbing incident has sparked protests in the area, echoing recent unrest over similar cases in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Alipurduar
- rape
- murder
- crime
- CCTV footage
- arrest
- POCSO Act
- protests
- Jaigaon
ALSO READ
Digital Arrest: The New Wave of Cyber Fraud Strikes Indore
Bengaluru's Drug Crackdown: 67 Arrests and a Zero Tolerance Strategy
Man Arrested for Aiding Pakistani Citizens in Bengaluru Name Change Scheme
Senior Journalist Arrested in Massive GST Scam
Bombay High Court Condemns Unwarranted Arrest in Power Theft Case