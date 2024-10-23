Ex-FCI Official Faces Rigorous Imprisonment for Corruption
Kishore Meena, a former assistant at FCI Bhopal, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing illicit wealth through corruption. The CBI found over Rs 4.06 crore, nearly 900% above his known income, during raids. A special court imposed a Rs 4.05 crore fine on him.
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal has sentenced Kishore Meena, a former Food Corporation of India (FCI) official, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case. The court slapped a fine of Rs 4.05 crore on Meena, adding to his woes in this high-profile trial.
In 2021, while working as an assistant in the FCI Bhopal's Divisional Office, Meena was busted for demanding a bribe. Subsequent CBI raids unveiled more than Rs 3.01 crore in cash and undisclosed gold jewelry at his residence, which he failed to justify.
Investigations revealed an alarming spike in Meena's family assets—from Rs 3.52 lakh in 2016 to Rs 4.32 crore in 2021—against a reported income of just Rs 45 lakh. The CBI determined that over Rs 4.06 crore of his accumulated assets were ill-gotten, exceeding his known sources of income by 900%.
With inputs from agencies.
