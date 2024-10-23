Crackdown on Illicit Goods Ahead of Bypolls

In a sweeping crackdown before the upcoming bypolls, authorities have confiscated illegal goods totaling Rs 13.5 crore. This operation, driven by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, aims to curb any malpractice during the election process.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan has divulged that the seized items include Rs 2.5 crore in cash, Rs 1.1 crore worth of illegal liquor, and narcotics valued at Rs 1.5 crore. In a recent operation, authorities intercepted Rs 35 lakh from a vehicle in Alwar, adding to the Rs 2 crore and Rs 10.5 lakh previously seized in Dausa and Dungarpur districts, respectively.

To intensify efforts, the Election Commission has appointed 11 observers, including one general and four police observers, while 72 flying squad teams have been dispatched to scrutinize expenditures and deter malpractices in the seven affected constituencies.

