Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Modi Announces Relief for Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for victims of a building collapse in Bengaluru. An ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh will be given to the families of the deceased. The building caused eight deaths, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each victim who died in a recent building collapse in Bengaluru.
The Office of the Prime Minister stated on social media platform 'X': ''Devastated by the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Bengaluru. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured make a swift recovery.''
A total of eight individuals lost their lives, while 13 were rescued after the under-construction building gave way at Babusapalya near Hennur. In connection with the tragedy, the building owner, his son, and the contractor have been apprehended, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
