Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Modi Announces Relief for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each victim who died in a recent building collapse in Bengaluru.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated on social media platform 'X': ''Devastated by the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Bengaluru. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured make a swift recovery.''

A total of eight individuals lost their lives, while 13 were rescued after the under-construction building gave way at Babusapalya near Hennur. In connection with the tragedy, the building owner, his son, and the contractor have been apprehended, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)