Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Modi Announces Relief for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for victims of a building collapse in Bengaluru. An ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh will be given to the families of the deceased. The building caused eight deaths, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Modi Announces Relief for Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each victim who died in a recent building collapse in Bengaluru.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated on social media platform 'X': ''Devastated by the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Bengaluru. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured make a swift recovery.''

A total of eight individuals lost their lives, while 13 were rescued after the under-construction building gave way at Babusapalya near Hennur. In connection with the tragedy, the building owner, his son, and the contractor have been apprehended, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024