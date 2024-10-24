South Korea and Poland Unite Against North Korean Troop Displacement

During a summit on Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda denounced North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, highlighting the move as a global security threat. Yoon's office emphasized the urgency of the situation.

The leaders also focused on an upcoming defense deal, aiming to finalize a contract for exporting South Korean K-2 tanks to Poland by the end of the year. This agreement underscores the nations’ collaborative approach to security challenges.

Yoon further noted that South Korea and Poland will initiate a new forum for defense dialogue, marking an important step in their military partnership. This follows South Korea's significant 2022 arms export agreement with Poland amid heightened regional tensions.

