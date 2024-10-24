Left Menu

South Korea and Poland Unite Against North Korean Troop Displacement

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda condemned North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia, describing it as a global security threat. The two leaders also discussed finalizing a contract for exporting South Korean K-2 tanks to Poland by year-end, enhancing defense cooperation.

During a summit on Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda denounced North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, highlighting the move as a global security threat. Yoon's office emphasized the urgency of the situation.

The leaders also focused on an upcoming defense deal, aiming to finalize a contract for exporting South Korean K-2 tanks to Poland by the end of the year. This agreement underscores the nations’ collaborative approach to security challenges.

Yoon further noted that South Korea and Poland will initiate a new forum for defense dialogue, marking an important step in their military partnership. This follows South Korea's significant 2022 arms export agreement with Poland amid heightened regional tensions.

