Intel Triumphs: EU's Top Court Ends Epic Legal Battle

The EU Court of Justice ruled in favor of Intel in a long-running case against the EU Commission over anticompetitive rebate allegations. Intel's initial fine of 1.06 billion euros was dismissed by the court, concluding a nearly two-decade legal struggle with EU regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The EU's highest court has ruled in favor of Intel, ending a lengthy legal dispute with EU regulators who had accused the American chipmaker of attempting to suppress a competitor. This ruling by the EU Court of Justice upholds a previous judgment made by the General Court.

The European Commission had initially fined Intel for providing rebates to major computer manufacturers such as Dell and Lenovo, alleging these actions were designed to block rival Advanced Micro Devices. Regulatory agencies typically view rebates from dominant firms as potentially anticompetitive unless proven otherwise.

Intel's fortunes improved earlier this year after an adviser to the court suggested that EU regulators had not conducted proper economic analyses in their case. The original fine of 1.06 billion euros has now been nullified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

