Busting the Ephedrine Operation: Maharashtra Police Seize Rs 2.38 Crore Worth of Drugs

Police in Akola district, Maharashtra, have seized Rs 2.38 crore worth of ephedrine and related raw materials from an abandoned factory. Five individuals were arrested for their suspected roles in the drug operation, which began after October 15. Authorities are investigating the intended destination of the drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Akola district have made a significant breakthrough by seizing Rs 2.38 crore worth of ephedrine, alongside raw materials for manufacture, from a deserted factory, according to officials.

The police operation, spurred by crucial tips, targeted an unused ginning facility on Mahagaon Road where ephedrine production had reportedly commenced after October 15. In the raid, law enforcement officials confiscated 5.5 kg of the substance, which is commonly abused as a recreational stimulant.

Five individuals, including Adil Mohammad Shameem Ansari, have been apprehended in connection with this illicit operation. Ansari, aged 36, has previous police records in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh confirmed ongoing investigations to trace the drug's intended market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

