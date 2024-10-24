Left Menu

Shockwaves in Siana: Faith Betrayed

A 75-year-old sevadar from a satsang bhawan in a village has been arrested for repeatedly raping two 13-year-old girls. The man drugged the girls, rendering them unconscious before assaulting them. The crime was unveiled when one girl became pregnant, leading to police intervention and arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST
Shockwaves in Siana: Faith Betrayed
  • Country:
  • India

A sevadar from a rural satsang bhawan has been apprehended following allegations of repeatedly assaulting two young girls, police confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, Mohan Lal, reportedly administered a sedative to the girls before committing the acts. The situation surfaced when one victim became pregnant, sparking an investigation.

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the 75-year-old after complaints were filed by the victims' families. The victims are receiving medical care as the case unfolds, with the accused confessing under police interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024