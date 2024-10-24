Shockwaves in Siana: Faith Betrayed
A 75-year-old sevadar from a satsang bhawan in a village has been arrested for repeatedly raping two 13-year-old girls. The man drugged the girls, rendering them unconscious before assaulting them. The crime was unveiled when one girl became pregnant, leading to police intervention and arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST
A sevadar from a rural satsang bhawan has been apprehended following allegations of repeatedly assaulting two young girls, police confirmed on Thursday.
The accused, Mohan Lal, reportedly administered a sedative to the girls before committing the acts. The situation surfaced when one victim became pregnant, sparking an investigation.
Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the 75-year-old after complaints were filed by the victims' families. The victims are receiving medical care as the case unfolds, with the accused confessing under police interrogation.
