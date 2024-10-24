Shockwaves in Siana: Faith Betrayed

A sevadar from a rural satsang bhawan has been apprehended following allegations of repeatedly assaulting two young girls, police confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, Mohan Lal, reportedly administered a sedative to the girls before committing the acts. The situation surfaced when one victim became pregnant, sparking an investigation.

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the 75-year-old after complaints were filed by the victims' families. The victims are receiving medical care as the case unfolds, with the accused confessing under police interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)