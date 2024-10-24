Left Menu

Hope for Ariha: Indo-German Diplomacy in Action

The Jain community hopes for the repatriation of Ariha Shah as dialogue between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues. Ariha has been in foster care in Germany for over three years. The community seeks justice, citing violations of her cultural rights.

The Jain community is optimistic that the upcoming dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will lead to the return of Ariha Shah, a young child currently in German foster care.

Ariha was placed in foster care following allegations of minor physical abuse, a circumstance that has been contested by her parents, Bhavesh and Dhara Shah. The family originally hails from Thane district in Maharashtra, India.

Community leader Yatin Shah, who heads the 'SAVE ARIHA' campaign, emphasizes that the Jain community is calling for the child's cultural rights to be respected and for her repatriation to India. German authorities remain in contact with India's Ministry of External Affairs to address the issue.

