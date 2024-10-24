Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Against Press Suppression: No Coercive Action on Journalist's FIRs

The Supreme Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against journalist Mamta Tripathi concerning four FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi argues the FIRs are attempts to suppress journalistic freedom, as they pertain to politically sensitive tweets. The court will revisit the case in four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened to protect journalist Mamta Tripathi from coercive actions related to four FIRs lodged against her in Uttar Pradesh. The court's decision highlights the ongoing struggle between press freedom and governmental control.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to Tripathi's petition seeking to quash the FIRs. Tripathi contends that these FIRs, which are linked to her tweets, are politically motivated attempts to curb the freedom of the press.

This development serves as a reminder of the essential role of journalism in democracy. Tripathi's plea emphasizes that a free press is crucial and any attempt to misuse state machinery to silence journalists is a threat to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

