Supreme Court Stands Against Press Suppression: No Coercive Action on Journalist's FIRs

The Supreme Court has intervened to protect journalist Mamta Tripathi from coercive actions related to four FIRs lodged against her in Uttar Pradesh. The court's decision highlights the ongoing struggle between press freedom and governmental control.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to Tripathi's petition seeking to quash the FIRs. Tripathi contends that these FIRs, which are linked to her tweets, are politically motivated attempts to curb the freedom of the press.

This development serves as a reminder of the essential role of journalism in democracy. Tripathi's plea emphasizes that a free press is crucial and any attempt to misuse state machinery to silence journalists is a threat to democratic values.

