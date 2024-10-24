Justice Narrows Down: Final Arguments in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court, on Thursday, heard the final arguments in the murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja instructed both the prosecution and Kumar's defense to submit supporting documents by November 8.

The case involves the alleged murders of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son Tarun Deep Singh. Sajjan Kumar, currently serving life imprisonment for a separate case from the same riots, appeared before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Central Jail.

The prosecution claims a mob, armed with deadly weapons, attacked the complainant's house, resulting in killings, looting, and arson, allegedly directed by Kumar. The court has found sufficient grounds to consider him as not just a participant but a leader of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)