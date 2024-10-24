Left Menu

Justice Narrows Down: Final Arguments in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court has concluded final arguments in a case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Charged with participating and leading a murderous mob, Kumar is serving life imprisonment in another case and appeared via video-conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:11 IST
Justice Narrows Down: Final Arguments in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court, on Thursday, heard the final arguments in the murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja instructed both the prosecution and Kumar's defense to submit supporting documents by November 8.

The case involves the alleged murders of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son Tarun Deep Singh. Sajjan Kumar, currently serving life imprisonment for a separate case from the same riots, appeared before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Central Jail.

The prosecution claims a mob, armed with deadly weapons, attacked the complainant's house, resulting in killings, looting, and arson, allegedly directed by Kumar. The court has found sufficient grounds to consider him as not just a participant but a leader of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024