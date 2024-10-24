Justice Sanjiv Khanna: The 51st Chief Justice of India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India, set to take oath on November 11. He will succeed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who will retire at the age of 65. Justice Khanna's tenure will last until May 13, 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was named the 51st Chief Justice of India.
He is scheduled to take the oath of office on November 11, following the retirement of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who steps down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.
Justice Khanna's term will span just over six months, ending on May 13, 2025. Announcing the appointment, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal noted that it was made under constitutional authority, with consultation from the outgoing Chief Justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
