Justice Sanjiv Khanna: The 51st Chief Justice of India

On Thursday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was named the 51st Chief Justice of India.

He is scheduled to take the oath of office on November 11, following the retirement of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who steps down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Justice Khanna's term will span just over six months, ending on May 13, 2025. Announcing the appointment, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal noted that it was made under constitutional authority, with consultation from the outgoing Chief Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)