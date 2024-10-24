Left Menu

Delhi's Bus Marshals Redeployed as Pollution Warriors

In Delhi, terminated bus marshals will be redeployed for four months to help combat pollution. This decision, announced by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, is being claimed as a victory by both the AAP and BJP, who have been at odds over the employment status of these volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political tug-of-war in Delhi took a sharp turn as both the AAP and BJP claimed success over the decision to redeploy terminated bus marshals. These marshals are set to engage in pollution mitigation tasks across the capital from November 1 for a four-month stretch.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's directive marks a significant shift after the marshals' termination in October 2023. They will now assume roles as civil defence volunteers in support of the government's ongoing anti-pollution initiatives. This move was hailed by Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as a triumph for the AAP and the marshals' resilience.

The BJP, however, also marked the decision as their achievement, with MLA Vijender Gupta stating it exposed the AAP's misleading actions. This move comes amid continued pollution challenges in Delhi, with air quality indices dipping to worrying levels citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

