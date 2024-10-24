Daring Rescue: Police Thwart Kidnap & Ransom Plot in Gurugram

In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram police have apprehended five suspects, including a member of the Delhi Police force, on charges of abducting a share trader and his companion. The alleged kidnappers intended to extort Rs 1 crore in ransom.

Authorities identified the suspects as Delhi police constable Sunil and four others. The incident came to light after the victim's father filed a missing persons report. Based on the complaint, police launched a coordinated effort to locate and rescue the captives.

During the operation, officers engaged in a confrontation while traps were set to capture the suspects during the ransom collection. Injuries were reported as Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar was hurt in the clash. The hostages were successfully freed, and further investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)