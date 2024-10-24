Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Police Thwart Kidnap & Ransom Plot in Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested five individuals, including a Delhi Police constable, involved in kidnapping a share trader and his friend for a Rs 1 crore ransom. The police, acting on a complaint, set a trap and successfully rescued the victims, leading to a confrontation and subsequent arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram police have apprehended five suspects, including a member of the Delhi Police force, on charges of abducting a share trader and his companion. The alleged kidnappers intended to extort Rs 1 crore in ransom.

Authorities identified the suspects as Delhi police constable Sunil and four others. The incident came to light after the victim's father filed a missing persons report. Based on the complaint, police launched a coordinated effort to locate and rescue the captives.

During the operation, officers engaged in a confrontation while traps were set to capture the suspects during the ransom collection. Injuries were reported as Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar was hurt in the clash. The hostages were successfully freed, and further investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

