Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges High Court Ruling on MUDA Site Allotment Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has escalated his legal battle over the MUDA site allotment case by filing an appeal against a High Court ruling. The move comes after the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed his earlier petition, supporting the Governor's sanction for a probe into alleged irregularities.

The core of the controversy involves the allotment of 14 sites in a prime Mysuru area to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, under a disputed compensatory scheme. The Special Court has mandated a Lokayukta police investigation, following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Enforcement Directorate has also entered the fray, filing an enforcement case information report against Siddaramaiah and others. Allegations suggest misuse of a 50:50 land allotment scheme, with legal questions raised about Parvathi's claimed ownership of the original land in Kasare village.

