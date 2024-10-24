Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges High Court Ruling on MUDA Site Allotment Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has appealed against a High Court decision related to the MUDA site allotment case, which approved a probe against him for alleged irregularities in site allocations to his wife, Parvathi. A special court has directed Lokayukta police to investigate, with a report due by December.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has escalated his legal battle over the MUDA site allotment case by filing an appeal against a High Court ruling. The move comes after the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed his earlier petition, supporting the Governor's sanction for a probe into alleged irregularities.
The core of the controversy involves the allotment of 14 sites in a prime Mysuru area to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, under a disputed compensatory scheme. The Special Court has mandated a Lokayukta police investigation, following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.
The Enforcement Directorate has also entered the fray, filing an enforcement case information report against Siddaramaiah and others. Allegations suggest misuse of a 50:50 land allotment scheme, with legal questions raised about Parvathi's claimed ownership of the original land in Kasare village.
