Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges High Court Ruling on MUDA Site Allotment Case

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has appealed against a High Court decision related to the MUDA site allotment case, which approved a probe against him for alleged irregularities in site allocations to his wife, Parvathi. A special court has directed Lokayukta police to investigate, with a report due by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:25 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has escalated his legal battle over the MUDA site allotment case by filing an appeal against a High Court ruling. The move comes after the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed his earlier petition, supporting the Governor's sanction for a probe into alleged irregularities.

The core of the controversy involves the allotment of 14 sites in a prime Mysuru area to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, under a disputed compensatory scheme. The Special Court has mandated a Lokayukta police investigation, following a complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Enforcement Directorate has also entered the fray, filing an enforcement case information report against Siddaramaiah and others. Allegations suggest misuse of a 50:50 land allotment scheme, with legal questions raised about Parvathi's claimed ownership of the original land in Kasare village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

