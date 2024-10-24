Diplomatic Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis Escalate Amid Israeli Offensive

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced concerns over an extended Israeli military campaign in Lebanon. This comes as diplomatic meetings unfold in Doha to address the ongoing conflict, including prospects for a ceasefire and hostages release, despite the growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Israel, aiming to secure its northern border from ongoing threats, has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah, leading to significant civilian displacement and casualties. Both sides have sustained losses, and the U.S. continues to encourage diplomatic solutions while expressing hopes for negotiations with Hamas.

International efforts, including a Paris conference, have been initiated to support Lebanon's military and humanitarian needs, amid fears of further destruction. The resolution of hostilities remains uncertain, as regional tensions persist and military actions continue on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)