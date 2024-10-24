Left Menu

Russian Energy Officials Detained Amid Coal Industry Fraud Probe

Russian authorities have detained current and former deputy energy ministers amid a sweeping fraud investigation in the coal industry. The case, which allegedly involves the closure of coal mines, has resulted in significant financial losses. This development is part of a broader crackdown on corruption in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:24 IST
Russian investigators have detained a current and a former deputy energy minister as part of an ongoing fraud investigation related to the coal industry, according to Russian media reports. The detentions are part of a crackdown on corruption sweeping through the country in recent months.

Deputy Energy Minister Sergei Mochalnikov and former Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky have been detained. While the Energy Ministry confirmed the investigative measures against these officials, they remained unnamed in official statements. The accusations involve fraud connected to the closure of coal mines, totaling significant financial losses.

Kommersant reported the arrest of four additional unnamed individuals along with Mochalnikov, estimating direct and indirect damages of billions of roubles. Despite these developments, neither Mochalnikov nor Yanovsky could be reached for comments, and Russia's FSB has not confirmed the arrests. This case is part of a series of high-profile corruption investigations targeting senior officials in Russia.

