Netanyahu Seeks Hostage Release with Egypt's Aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday his appreciation for Egypt's involvement in mediating a deal for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu noted that, following discussions held in Cairo, he had instructed the head of the Mossad intelligence agency to travel to Qatar. This move aims at promoting several initiatives currently on the table.

The meetings in Cairo underscore Egypt's continued role as a key mediator in negotiations regarding both the ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)