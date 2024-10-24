Netanyahu Seeks Hostage Release with Egypt's Aid
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed gratitude towards Egypt for facilitating hostage release negotiations. After discussions in Cairo, he dispatched Mossad's head to Qatar to advance certain initiatives. Egypt plays a significant mediating role in talks concerning Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday his appreciation for Egypt's involvement in mediating a deal for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu noted that, following discussions held in Cairo, he had instructed the head of the Mossad intelligence agency to travel to Qatar. This move aims at promoting several initiatives currently on the table.
The meetings in Cairo underscore Egypt's continued role as a key mediator in negotiations regarding both the ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.
