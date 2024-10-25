Left Menu

Conviction in Belekeri Iron Ore Theft Case Shocks Political Circles

A special court has convicted Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail and six others for the illegal export of iron ore in 2009-10. The court ordered their immediate arrest and scheduled sentencing for October 25. The case involves illegal transportation of 11,312 metric tonnes of seized ore from Belekeri.

A special court delivered a landmark judgment on Thursday, convicting Congress MLA from Karwar, Satish Krishna Sail, alongside six others, for their role in the theft and export of seized iron ore during 2009-10.

The Special Court for People's Representatives swiftly ordered the immediate arrest of all accused involved in the notorious Belekeri illegal iron ore export case. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 25.

This high-profile case encapsulates the illegal transport of 11,312 metric tonnes of ore without requisite permissions. Official investigations, spearheaded by the CBI following Supreme Court orders, led to the filing of nine charge sheets against the accused.

