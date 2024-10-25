Punjab Police Foil Major Terrorist Plot
Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, neutralized at least 10 militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group during a covert operation in Mianwali. The operation was based on intelligence about a planned large-scale terrorist act in Punjab. All officers remained unharmed and search efforts continue.
In a decisive operation, law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province eliminated at least 10 militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. The operation unfolded in Mianwali's hilly Malakhel area following intelligence on a terrorist gathering.
A fierce firefight emerged between the police and the militants, leading to the death of 10 terrorists. Remarkably, all Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Elite Force personnel came out unharmed from the encounter.
The Inspector General of Police in Punjab, Usman Anwar, commended the involved teams for their exemplary performance, emphasizing the commitment to thwarting terrorist activities. Further search operations and identification processes continue in the region.
