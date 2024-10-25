BJP Condemns Gulmarg Attack, Blames Pakistan for Destabilization
In a recent attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, two porters were killed and four others injured when terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle. BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, blamed Pakistan for destabilizing the region, and vowed that terrorists will not be spared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A brutal terror attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has left two Army porters dead and four others injured, including three soldiers, after terrorists targeted a vehicle in the Bota Pathri area.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, accusing Pakistan of perpetually trying to disturb peace and stability in the region.
Raina expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that India will ensure the attackers face justice, emphasizing the Army's resolve to defend the Union territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Membership Surge in Assam: A Political Milestone
China and Pakistan Collaborate for Safety amid Militant Threats
Haryana Power Tussle: BJP's Triumph Amidst Congress Blame Game
English Triumph: Double Centuries by Root and Brook Leave Pakistan Reeling
Independent MLA Vows to Stay Clear of BJP Amid Surging Political Interest