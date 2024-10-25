BJP Condemns Gulmarg Attack, Blames Pakistan for Destabilization

A brutal terror attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has left two Army porters dead and four others injured, including three soldiers, after terrorists targeted a vehicle in the Bota Pathri area.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, accusing Pakistan of perpetually trying to disturb peace and stability in the region.

Raina expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that India will ensure the attackers face justice, emphasizing the Army's resolve to defend the Union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)