Left Menu

BJP Condemns Gulmarg Attack, Blames Pakistan for Destabilization

In a recent attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, two porters were killed and four others injured when terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle. BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, blamed Pakistan for destabilizing the region, and vowed that terrorists will not be spared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:39 IST
BJP Condemns Gulmarg Attack, Blames Pakistan for Destabilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal terror attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has left two Army porters dead and four others injured, including three soldiers, after terrorists targeted a vehicle in the Bota Pathri area.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, accusing Pakistan of perpetually trying to disturb peace and stability in the region.

Raina expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that India will ensure the attackers face justice, emphasizing the Army's resolve to defend the Union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024