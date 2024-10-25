Militants Attack Security Post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least four security personnel lost their lives in an attack by militants on Thursday. Over 20 others sustained injuries in the assault on a check post, according to police reports.

The deadly confrontation occurred in the Daraban area of the Dera Ismail Khan district, where a gunfight erupted following the militants' attack. In the immediate aftermath, the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Authorities have deployed additional troops to the area and have embarked on a wide-ranging search operation to apprehend the attackers. As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)