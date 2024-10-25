In a significant geopolitical development, Ukraine's military intelligence revealed on Thursday that North Korean troops have been deployed in the Russian border area of Kursk. This has occurred despite previous Kremlin dismissals of these reports as 'fake news'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that it falls within Moscow's purview to manage the partnership treaty with Pyongyang but did not deny the presence of North Korean units aimed to bolster efforts in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to the Ukrainian statement, about 12,000 troops, including high-ranking officers from the DPRK, are currently on Russian soil, receiving training at military bases. Both the U.S. and South Korea have observed North Korea's military movements, prompting Ukraine to call for increased sanctions against Pyongyang.

