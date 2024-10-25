Left Menu

North Korea Troops Enter Russian Battlefield: Geopolitical Shifts Unraveled

Ukraine reports the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region. Trained in Russia, these forces number around 12,000, with 500 officers and three generals. This development is part of deepening Russia-North Korea ties, amidst denials by Pyongyang, and calls for sanctions by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, Ukraine's military intelligence revealed on Thursday that North Korean troops have been deployed in the Russian border area of Kursk. This has occurred despite previous Kremlin dismissals of these reports as 'fake news'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that it falls within Moscow's purview to manage the partnership treaty with Pyongyang but did not deny the presence of North Korean units aimed to bolster efforts in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to the Ukrainian statement, about 12,000 troops, including high-ranking officers from the DPRK, are currently on Russian soil, receiving training at military bases. Both the U.S. and South Korea have observed North Korea's military movements, prompting Ukraine to call for increased sanctions against Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

