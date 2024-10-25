Guterres Urges BRICS Leaders for Global Peace

During the BRICS summit in Kazan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a compelling appeal for global peace in conflict-ridden regions such as Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Sudan. Addressing leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guterres stressed the necessity of peace in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Guterres later reaffirmed his stance in a meeting with Putin, condemning Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine as a breach of the United Nations Charter. He highlighted the critical importance of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea for regional stability and food security.

In their discussions, Guterres and Putin emphasized the urgent need for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon and explored ways to prevent regional tensions from escalating further.

(With inputs from agencies.)