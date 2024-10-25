EU's Push for Balkan Integration Gains Momentum

In a determined move to advance Bosnia's EU membership bid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged robust support during her visit to the Balkan nation. Von der Leyen assured Bosnian leaders that their integration into the 27-nation bloc remains a top priority. Bosnia, alongside Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia, faces challenges in aligning with EU standards.

Amid frustrations over delayed accession, Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion has accelerated EU efforts to integrate these Western Balkan countries. The EU has endorsed a 6-billion-euro growth initiative aimed at doubling the regional economy and aligning it with EU norms, conditional on necessary reforms.

During her stay in Bosnia, von der Leyen also visited the flood-affected village of Donja Jablanica, announcing a swift 20 million euro aid package. The EU's commitment extends to aiding Bosnia's reform efforts and disaster recovery, consolidating the region's EU ambitions.

