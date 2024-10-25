Left Menu

Battling Cyclone Dana: Relief Measures in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led efforts to address cyclone Dana's impact, evacuating over 2.16 lakh people and ensuring relief distribution. She emphasized damage assessment, crop insurance for farmers, and infrastructure repair, while urging timely execution of major flood prevention projects to mitigate future disasters.

  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that one individual lost their life due to Cyclone Dana while over 2.16 lakh residents were evacuated from low-lying areas. In a post-cyclone review meeting, held after an overnight stay at the state secretariat to manage the response, Banerjee directed officials to ensure relief materials promptly reach those affected.

Tragic news emerged as Banerjee detailed that the victim died at home during cable work. A postmortem will clarify the cause, with the government pledging support if necessary. She instructed a fresh survey of farmland damage and extended the crop insurance deadline, pressing for swift assistance to farmers.

Banerjee emphasized maintaining relief camps for inundated homes and closely monitoring health threats, such as dengue and malaria. Criticizing Damodar Valley Corporation's water release, she urged action on the Ghatal Master Plan and called for massive mangrove planting to combat soil erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

