Court Extends Police Remand in High-Profile Murder Case

In the Baba Siddique murder case, a court extended the police remand for nine individuals until October 26. Baba Siddique, an NCP leader, was shot on October 12 near Nirmal Nagar. The suspects include individuals from various locations, and key figures remain at large with a lookout notice issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court extended the police remand for nine suspects in the high-profile murder case of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister. This decision pushes the remand date to October 26, implicating a complex network of individuals across the state.

Shot dead near his son's office in Bandra East on October 12, Siddique's case involves suspects linked to various regions including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Among them, Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap were identified as key shooters in the assassination plot.

With a vested interest coming from an alleged conspiracy involving jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, authorities continue efforts to apprehend main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, all of whom remain fugitives with a lookout circular in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

