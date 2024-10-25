Teen Terror Strikes Bosnian Police Station

A shocking act of violence unfolded on Thursday in a northwestern Bosnian town when a teenage boy launched an attack on a local police station, fatally stabbing one officer and wounding another. The unsettling incident has been labeled a terrorist act by local prosecutors.

The attack took place at 20:40 (1840 GMT) in Bosanska Krupa, according to Amel Kozlica, director of the Una-Sana canton's police force, during a press briefing. The boy, under 15, was arrested at the scene. Authorities refrained from divulging further details to avoid public speculation, pending a full investigation and witness interviews.

In response to the brutality, security in the town and surrounding areas has been heightened, with armed police increased on patrols. Should the act be proven as terrorism, the minor faces severe penalties, yet, due to age, could only be subjected to a maximum five-year reformatory sentence.

