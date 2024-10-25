Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses PIL on Mandsaur Firing Report

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a PIL requesting the tabling of the Justice Jain Commission's report on the 2017 Mandsaur firing in the state assembly. The court noted that the six-month period for presenting the report had expired long ago, as per legal provisions, negating the need for further action.

  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the presentation of the Justice Jain Commission's report on the 2017 Mandsaur firing incident in the state assembly.

The court's Indore bench highlighted that the statutory period for tabling the report had expired, eliminating any need for a court directive. The commission was set up to investigate the firing incident where six farmers were killed as they demanded better prices for their produce.

The high court underscored that the state government was not obligated to table such reports post the six-month duration. Critically, the court reiterated that the lack of tabling does not attract any consequences under existing legislation.

