Cyclone Dana Hits West Bengal: Relief Efforts and Future Plans

This week, West Bengal faced the brunt of Cyclone Dana, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirming the loss of one life. In response, the state administration mobilized to evacuate and provide aid to over 2.16 lakh residents from flood-prone regions.

Post-disaster efforts include directing officials to ensure relief supplies reach all those impacted by the cyclone, as well as conducting agricultural damage assessments for insurance claims. The state has extended the crop insurance deadline to November 30, aiming to cushion the economic impact on farmers.

Emphasizing the need for long-term resilience, Banerjee reiterated the necessity for infrastructural rebuilding, citing projects like the Ghatal Master Plan, and demanded proactive measures against recurring flood risks, spotlighting the issue with Damodar Valley Corporation's water management.

