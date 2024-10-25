Left Menu

Peace on the Horizon: India-China Reach Border Patrol Agreement

India and China have reached an agreement to enhance patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control, facilitating disengagement and resolving issues from 2020. This consensus restores access for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas and emphasizes technological advancement and development in border regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhampur | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:11 IST
Peace on the Horizon: India-China Reach Border Patrol Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Military and diplomatic negotiations have culminated in a crucial agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border regions, according to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar. The consensus includes enhanced patrolling and grazing access in traditional areas, marking a resolution of tensions dating back to 2020.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted ongoing diplomatic and military communication with China, leading to the recent agreement on troop disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh. This marks a significant step toward restoring peace and mutual security at the border.

Lieutenant General Kumar further emphasized the strides in technological advancements within defense sectors, noting a multi-agency infrastructure effort aimed at boosting connectivity in northern border regions. He reaffirmed the Army's commitment to the Make in India initiative and reported on regional development activities, including education projects under Operation Sadbhavana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024