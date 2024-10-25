Peace on the Horizon: India-China Reach Border Patrol Agreement
India and China have reached an agreement to enhance patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control, facilitating disengagement and resolving issues from 2020. This consensus restores access for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas and emphasizes technological advancement and development in border regions.
Military and diplomatic negotiations have culminated in a crucial agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border regions, according to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar. The consensus includes enhanced patrolling and grazing access in traditional areas, marking a resolution of tensions dating back to 2020.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted ongoing diplomatic and military communication with China, leading to the recent agreement on troop disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh. This marks a significant step toward restoring peace and mutual security at the border.
Lieutenant General Kumar further emphasized the strides in technological advancements within defense sectors, noting a multi-agency infrastructure effort aimed at boosting connectivity in northern border regions. He reaffirmed the Army's commitment to the Make in India initiative and reported on regional development activities, including education projects under Operation Sadbhavana.
