Gunfire Unleashed on School Van in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage
In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, masked men opened fire on a school van carrying 28 children. No injuries were reported, and one suspect was arrested. The Congress criticized the state's law and order, alleging safety concerns as investigations continue. The police are probing the motives behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:35 IST
In a shocking incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, masked gunmen fired at a school van with 28 children aboard, police confirmed on Friday.
Authorities have taken one suspect into custody, although no injuries were reported. Police believe the driver was the intended target in the assault near the Gajraula area.
Meanwhile, a video shared by the state Congress on its official X handle accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to maintain law and order, questioning the safety of residents as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
