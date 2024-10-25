Gunfire Unleashed on School Van in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, masked gunmen fired at a school van with 28 children aboard, police confirmed on Friday.

Authorities have taken one suspect into custody, although no injuries were reported. Police believe the driver was the intended target in the assault near the Gajraula area.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the state Congress on its official X handle accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to maintain law and order, questioning the safety of residents as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)