Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has refused a proposed visit to Kyiv by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. This decision follows Guterres' participation in the BRICS summit held in Russia, which has sparked discontent in Kyiv.

During the BRICS summit, Guterres called for a 'just peace' in Ukraine despite ongoing hostilities stemming from Russia's invasion. The U.N. and Ukraine have been working on arranging a visit since their discussions in September but have yet to settle on timings.

A Ukrainian official highlighted that the BRICS summit appearance damaged the reputation of the U.N., with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry citing the participation as contrary to the principles of international law. The summit, attended by global leaders such as Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, illustrated the influence of non-Western nations.

