Zelenskiy's Stand Against U.N. Leadership: A Controversial Rejection

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres' plan to visit Kyiv because of Guterres' attendance at a BRICS summit in Russia. The visit was discussed in September but remains undecided after Guterres' appearance in Kazan alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin during ongoing tensions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST
Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has refused a proposed visit to Kyiv by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. This decision follows Guterres' participation in the BRICS summit held in Russia, which has sparked discontent in Kyiv.

During the BRICS summit, Guterres called for a 'just peace' in Ukraine despite ongoing hostilities stemming from Russia's invasion. The U.N. and Ukraine have been working on arranging a visit since their discussions in September but have yet to settle on timings.

A Ukrainian official highlighted that the BRICS summit appearance damaged the reputation of the U.N., with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry citing the participation as contrary to the principles of international law. The summit, attended by global leaders such as Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, illustrated the influence of non-Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

