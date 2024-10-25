Delhi HC Directs Immediate Relocation of Monkeys to Wildlife Sanctuary
The Delhi High Court has ordered the relocation of monkeys from the city to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, in response to a plea addressing safety concerns from stray animal attacks, particularly impacting individuals with disabilities. A meeting has been called for November 4 to devise a solution.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the growing threat posed by stray dogs and monkeys in the city. On Friday, it directed the immediate relocation of monkeys in Delhi to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.
This decision came as the court heard a plea highlighting the safety risks that stray animals pose to the differently-abled. The bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that stray animals cannot be permitted to overrun the city.
A meeting has been scheduled for November 4, involving key municipal and wildlife officials, to create a strategy to handle the issue effectively and ensure a safer environment for all residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
