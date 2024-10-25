Left Menu

Punjab Minister Stands Firm Against GST Harassment

Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema instructed taxation officials to stop harassing businessmen during the festive period. He responded to reports of harassment by certain GST officers, halting all raids immediately. Cheema urged victims to report issues directly to his office for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:13 IST
Punjab Minister Stands Firm Against GST Harassment
Harpal Singh Cheema
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has firmly instructed his officials to cease any harassment activities towards businessmen, especially during the ongoing festive season.

After receiving alarming reports about misconduct by certain Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials, Cheema took decisive action, ordering the immediate halt of all related raids. He emphasized that festivals should be a time for celebration, not for distress.

He encouraged traders experiencing harassment to report these incidents directly to his office, ensuring them of strict repercussions for any offending officers. Cheema provided contact numbers for lodging complaints, promising swift action against those found culpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024