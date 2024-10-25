Punjab Minister Stands Firm Against GST Harassment

Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has firmly instructed his officials to cease any harassment activities towards businessmen, especially during the ongoing festive season.

After receiving alarming reports about misconduct by certain Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials, Cheema took decisive action, ordering the immediate halt of all related raids. He emphasized that festivals should be a time for celebration, not for distress.

He encouraged traders experiencing harassment to report these incidents directly to his office, ensuring them of strict repercussions for any offending officers. Cheema provided contact numbers for lodging complaints, promising swift action against those found culpable.

