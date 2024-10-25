Jammu and Kashmir's Renewal: NC's Promises & Path Forward
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, part of the newly-elected National Conference government, affirms commitment to fulfilling election manifesto promises. The administration aims to work tirelessly for Jammu and Kashmir's welfare, stressing the importance of resuming the 'Darbar move' for administrative efficiency and economic stimulation.
India
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, on Friday, affirmed his dedication to the newly-elected National Conference government's manifesto, promising to meet the aspirations of the region's populace.
During his inaugural visit to Jammu after taking office, Choudhary was warmly welcomed by leaders and supporters of the National Conference. He emphasized his resolve to tirelessly pursue the welfare of the people and restore the governing priorities set by Omar Abdullah's administration.
In his address, Choudhary highlighted the importance of reinstating the 'Darbar move,' a pivotal administrative practice aimed at boosting local economies. National Conference officials, underlining the return of the party to power, expressed confidence in resolving Jammu and Kashmir's longstanding challenges and restoring stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
