Synergy in Security: Bridging Divides for National Safety

Ex-Army chief V K Singh emphasized the need for greater coordination among government agencies to tackle internal security threats. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, he highlighted the role of social media as a manipulative tool and stressed collective ethos to overcome societal divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:53 IST
  • India

In a call to action at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, former Union minister and ex-Army chief V K Singh underscored the critical need for enhanced coordination among government bodies to address internal security challenges effectively.

Singh pointed out the growing misuse of social media to influence public opinion and urged upskilling within government circles to counteract these manipulative tactics.

He further advocated for national unity, emphasizing a shared ethos of 'country first,' warning that internal security is pivotal in shaping the nation's future amidst societal pressures and divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

