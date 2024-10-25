Tragic Attack: Lieutenant Gunned Down in Pakistan Mosque

In a tragic incident on Friday, an under-training lieutenant of the Pakistan Military Academy was shot and killed by unidentified assailants during mosque prayers in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police reports.

Lieutenant Arif, who was on holiday in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat district, was fatally attacked during prayers. The shooting also left two other congregation members injured. The victims were swiftly transported to a district hospital for medical attention.

In the aftermath, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi offered condolences, blaming anti-Islam forces for this heinous crime. So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The investigation continues as officials seek justice for the fallen lieutenant and the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)