Tragic Attack: Lieutenant Gunned Down in Pakistan Mosque

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, an under-training lieutenant was tragically shot during mosque prayers. Lieutenant Arif was killed, and two others were injured by unidentified assailants in Sarai Naurang. Authorities suspect anti-Islam forces but no group has claimed responsibility. The incident has provoked official condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:55 IST
Lieutenant
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Friday, an under-training lieutenant of the Pakistan Military Academy was shot and killed by unidentified assailants during mosque prayers in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police reports.

Lieutenant Arif, who was on holiday in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat district, was fatally attacked during prayers. The shooting also left two other congregation members injured. The victims were swiftly transported to a district hospital for medical attention.

In the aftermath, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi offered condolences, blaming anti-Islam forces for this heinous crime. So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The investigation continues as officials seek justice for the fallen lieutenant and the injured.

