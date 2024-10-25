Maharashtra Polls: C-Vigil App in Action

The C-Vigil app has become a crucial tool during the Maharashtra assembly polls, recording a total of 1,259 complaints between October 15 and 25, of which 1,250 have been resolved, according to an official.

Available for download on various app stores, the C-Vigil app enables citizens to report violations of the model code of conduct. Upon receiving complaints, the state's chief electoral office swiftly takes rectification actions.

In addition to addressing complaints, the electoral office also seized items worth Rs 100 crore, which includes unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals, since the code of conduct was implemented on October 15. The results of the assembly polls will be announced on November 23.

