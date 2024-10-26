Allegations Spark Legal Action After Independence Day Procession Assault

The registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a police sub-inspector and other officials has raised concerns about the alleged assault on participants of an Independence Day procession. According to officials, the incident occurred in a village and involved a procession by the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Committee.

The SHO of Durgaganj police station, Sachchidanand Pandey, reported that the action came after a special judge's directive. As the celebration turned sour, village head Ashok Kumar and several associates reportedly objected to the procession, leading to a violent altercation. Participants claim they were attacked and the venue was vandalized.

In the aftermath, members of the committee sought justice and medical evaluations, but initial police inaction prompted them to approach the court. This led to the registration of charges against the accused, including the police sub-inspector, for their alleged misconduct. The case is now under investigation by a circle officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)